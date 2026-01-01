Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 600; margin: 24px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>The 2016 Subaru Forester Touring is a highly capable compact crossover SUV known for its excellent visibility, versatile Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive system, and premium safety tech. It sits near the top of the 2016 Forester lineup, offering an elevated blend of comfort and utility. Depending on your preference for fuel economy or high-speed acceleration, the Touring trim comes in two distinct mechanical configurations.</div><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 600; margin: 24px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Engine & Performance Options<!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwji7JSdxdWVAxUbpysGHWtDOXcQ-7AUeggIAggACA8QAA data-hveid=CAIIAAgPEAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 12px 0px 16px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgPEAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>2.5i Touring Package<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Powered by a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder Boxer engine delivering <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>170 horsepower<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong> and 174 lb-ft of torque. It features a Lineartronic CVT and prioritizes efficiency, getting an EPA-estimated 24 city / 32 highway MPG.</span> </li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgPEAY data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Key Touring Trim Features</li></ul><div class=n6owBd awi2gc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgSEAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 12px 0px 16px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>The Touring trim builds significantly on base packages by adding several high-end creature comforts and aesthetic updates: <!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwji7JSdxdWVAxUbpysGHWtDOXcQ-7AUeggIAggACB8QAA data-hveid=CAIIAAgfEAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 12px 0px 16px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgfEAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Panoramic Sunroof<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: A massive, signature oversized glass roof panel with a power sunshade.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span> <!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgfEAc data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Power Liftgate<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: A motorized rear trunk door with height memory functions.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgfEAc data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Upgraded Infotainment</strong>: A 7-inch high-resolution Starlink touchscreen system featuring a larger backup camera display and dual USB ports. </li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgfEBI data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Interior Comforts<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Dual-zone automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob, and multi-level heated front seats.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgfEBI data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>X-Mode & Hill Descent Control</strong>: An advanced electronic system that optimizes engine, braking, and AWD systems for maximum traction on steep or slippery terrain.  </li></ul>

2016 Subaru Forester

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,131

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14444314

2016 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1784145236344
  2. 1784145236873
  3. 1784145237276
  4. 1784145237700
  5. 1784145238107
  6. 1784145270615
  7. 1784145271065
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,131

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
192,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2SJCHC0GH440383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Subaru Forester Touring is a highly capable compact crossover SUV known for its excellent visibility, versatile Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive system, and premium safety tech. It sits near the top of the 2016 Forester lineup, offering an elevated blend of comfort and utility. Depending on your preference for fuel economy or high-speed acceleration, the Touring trim comes in two distinct mechanical configurations.Engine & Performance Options
  • 2.5i Touring Package: Powered by a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder Boxer engine delivering 170 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. It features a Lineartronic CVT and prioritizes efficiency, getting an EPA-estimated 24 city / 32 highway MPG. 
  • Key Touring Trim Features
The Touring trim builds significantly on base packages by adding several high-end creature comforts and aesthetic updates: 
  • Panoramic Sunroof: A massive, signature oversized glass roof panel with a power sunshade. 
  • Power Liftgate: A motorized rear trunk door with height memory functions.
  • Upgraded Infotainment: A 7-inch high-resolution Starlink touchscreen system featuring a larger backup camera display and dual USB ports. 
  • Interior Comforts: Dual-zone automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob, and multi-level heated front seats.
  • X-Mode & Hill Descent Control: An advanced electronic system that optimizes engine, braking, and AWD systems for maximum traction on steep or slippery terrain.  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

Used 2016 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring for sale in Rockwood, ON
2016 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring 192,000 KM $13,131 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE *1 Owner* Clean CarFax Trades OK for sale in Rockwood, ON
2013 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE *1 Owner* Clean CarFax Trades OK 130,000 KM $12,121 + tax & lic
Used 2024 CFMOTO CFORCE 600 EPS TOURING *Warranty* No Freight or PDI Finance Trade-ins OK! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2024 CFMOTO CFORCE 600 EPS TOURING *Warranty* No Freight or PDI Finance Trade-ins OK! 2 KM $8,998 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,131

+ taxes & licensing>

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2016 Subaru Forester