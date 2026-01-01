$13,131+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring
2016 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,131
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
192,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2SJCHC0GH440383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Subaru Forester Touring is a highly capable compact crossover SUV known for its excellent visibility, versatile Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive system, and premium safety tech. It sits near the top of the 2016 Forester lineup, offering an elevated blend of comfort and utility. Depending on your preference for fuel economy or high-speed acceleration, the Touring trim comes in two distinct mechanical configurations.Engine & Performance Options
- 2.5i Touring Package: Powered by a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder Boxer engine delivering 170 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. It features a Lineartronic CVT and prioritizes efficiency, getting an EPA-estimated 24 city / 32 highway MPG.
- Key Touring Trim Features
- Panoramic Sunroof: A massive, signature oversized glass roof panel with a power sunshade.
- Power Liftgate: A motorized rear trunk door with height memory functions.
- Upgraded Infotainment: A 7-inch high-resolution Starlink touchscreen system featuring a larger backup camera display and dual USB ports.
- Interior Comforts: Dual-zone automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob, and multi-level heated front seats.
- X-Mode & Hill Descent Control: An advanced electronic system that optimizes engine, braking, and AWD systems for maximum traction on steep or slippery terrain.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
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519-856-XXXX(click to show)
$13,131
+ taxes & licensing>
Rockwood Motor Products
519-856-2222
2016 Subaru Forester