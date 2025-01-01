Menu
<p>One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Dealer Serviced, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!</p>

2016 Subaru Outback

171,000 KM

$13,331

2016 Subaru Outback

5DR WGN CVT 2.5I *1-Owner* Clean CarFax Financing

2016 Subaru Outback

5DR WGN CVT 2.5I *1-Owner* Clean CarFax Financing

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,331

Used
171,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSCAC8G3291042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Accident Free, Certified, Dealer Serviced, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

