Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!</p><p>Previously licensed in Nova Scotia.</p>

2018 Ford Focus

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,121

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium Hatch Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!

Watch This Vehicle
12410124

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium Hatch Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1744658034
  2. 1744658033
  3. 1744658034
  4. 1744658033
  5. 1744658033
  6. 1744658033
  7. 1744658034
  8. 1744658033
  9. 1744658033
  10. 1744658033
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,121

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3N20JL290125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!

Previously licensed in Nova Scotia.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

Used 2021 Polaris RZR 170 No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK for sale in Rockwood, ON
2021 Polaris RZR 170 No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK 0 $4,994 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn LS Clean CarFax Financing Avail Trades OK! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2012 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn LS Clean CarFax Financing Avail Trades OK! 113,000 KM $6,666 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Man CE Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Man CE Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK! 119,000 KM $11,111 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,121

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus