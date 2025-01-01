$5,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Polaris 570 Ace
No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK
No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 3,663 MI
Vehicle Description
*Coming Soon*
Ghost Gray
One Owner, Financing Available, Trade-ins Welcome!
Polaris ACE 570 EPS delivers power, control, and premium features for next-level single-seat off-road adventure. It features a durable 500cc EFI ProStar 570 engine, True On-Demand AWD, and a comfortable sit-in, step-out design.
With 9 inches of premium suspension travel and electric power steering (EPS) for better handling, you’ll be able to navigate the tightest corners and most challenging trail terrain with full comfort and control.
The interior features a tilt steering wheel and an adjustable seat slider, allowing any sized driver to feel comfortable and confident when traversing smooth or rough terrain. The front storage compartment includes an integrated 3 gallons of storage. Finishing off the interior is a set of quarter doors.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
