*Coming Soon*

Ghost Gray

One Owner, Financing Available, Trade-ins Welcome!

Polaris ACE 570 EPS delivers power, control, and premium features for next-level single-seat off-road adventure. It features a durable 500cc EFI ProStar 570 engine, True On-Demand AWD, and a comfortable sit-in, step-out design.

With 9 inches of premium suspension travel and electric power steering (EPS) for better handling, you'll be able to navigate the tightest corners and most challenging trail terrain with full comfort and control.

The interior features a tilt steering wheel and an adjustable seat slider, allowing any sized driver to feel comfortable and confident when traversing smooth or rough terrain. The front storage compartment includes an integrated 3 gallons of storage. Finishing off the interior is a set of quarter doors.

2019 Polaris 570 Ace

3,663 MI

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Polaris 570 Ace

No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK

2019 Polaris 570 Ace

No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,663MI
Good Condition
VIN 4XADAE572KB317858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 3,663 MI

Vehicle Description

*Coming Soon*

Ghost Gray

One Owner, Financing Available, Trade-ins Welcome!

Polaris ACE 570 EPS delivers power, control, and premium features for next-level single-seat off-road adventure. It features a durable 500cc EFI ProStar 570 engine, True On-Demand AWD, and a comfortable sit-in, step-out design.

With 9 inches of premium suspension travel and electric power steering (EPS) for better handling, you’ll be able to navigate the tightest corners and most challenging trail terrain with full comfort and control.

The interior features a tilt steering wheel and an adjustable seat slider, allowing any sized driver to feel comfortable and confident when traversing smooth or rough terrain. The front storage compartment includes an integrated 3 gallons of storage. Finishing off the interior is a set of quarter doors.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
