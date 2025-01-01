Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #001d35; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff; data-huuid=4430485248503185402>The 2021 CFMOTO ZForce 1000 is a side-by-side utility vehicle (SSV) known for its performance and features. </span><span style=color: #001d35; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff; data-huuid=4430485248503181675>Its a 2-seater model with a 962.6 cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected V-twin engine delivering 79 horsepower and 60.5 lb-ft of torque. </span><span style=color: #001d35; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff; data-huuid=4430485248503182044>The ZForce 1000 comes equipped with features like Electric Power Steering (EPS), a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and a Bosch fuel injection and ignition system.<span class=pjBG2e data-cid=15ec6c03-6c9b-4300-8e67-3dfe23fca53e><span class=UV3uM style=text-wrap-mode: nowrap;> </span></span></span></p>

2021 CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 LX

444 MI

Details Description Features

$11,111

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 LX

*Warranty* No Freight or PDI Finance Trade-ins OK!

Watch This Vehicle
12524967

2021 CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 LX

*Warranty* No Freight or PDI Finance Trade-ins OK!

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1747248270
  2. 1747248270
  3. 1747248270
  4. 1747248270
  5. 1747248270
  6. 1747248270
  7. 1747248270
  8. 1747248270
Contact Seller

$11,111

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
444MI
Good Condition
VIN LCELV1Z42M6000093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 444 MI

Vehicle Description

The 2021 CFMOTO ZForce 1000 is a side-by-side utility vehicle (SSV) known for its performance and features. It's a 2-seater model with a 962.6 cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected V-twin engine delivering 79 horsepower and 60.5 lb-ft of torque. The ZForce 1000 comes equipped with features like Electric Power Steering (EPS), a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and a Bosch fuel injection and ignition system. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

Used 2024 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK for sale in Rockwood, ON
2024 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK 616 MI $7,997 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Yamaha Drive No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK for sale in Rockwood, ON
2013 Yamaha Drive No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK 0 $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Outback 5DR WGN CVT 2.5I *1-Owner* Clean CarFax Financing for sale in Rockwood, ON
2016 Subaru Outback 5DR WGN CVT 2.5I *1-Owner* Clean CarFax Financing 171,000 KM $13,331 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,111

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2021 CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 LX