2021 CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 LX
*Warranty* No Freight or PDI Finance Trade-ins OK!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 444 MI
Vehicle Description
The 2021 CFMOTO ZForce 1000 is a side-by-side utility vehicle (SSV) known for its performance and features. It's a 2-seater model with a 962.6 cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected V-twin engine delivering 79 horsepower and 60.5 lb-ft of torque. The ZForce 1000 comes equipped with features like Electric Power Steering (EPS), a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and a Bosch fuel injection and ignition system.
