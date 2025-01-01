Menu
The 2021 CFMOTO ZFORCE 800 EX is a 60-inch wide sport side-by-side (SXS) equipped with a 62 hp, 800cc V-twin engine, offering a 2WD/4WD drivetrain with a locking front differential. Key features include adjustable gas shocks, 14-inch alloy wheels, 26-inch all-terrain tires, a 3000 lb winch, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and a tiltable drivers seat. Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Used
737MI
Good Condition
VIN LCELVYZ14M6005620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 737 MI

Vehicle Description

The 2021 CFMOTO ZFORCE 800 EX is a 60-inch wide sport side-by-side (SXS) equipped with a 62 hp, 800cc V-twin engine, offering a 2WD/4WD drivetrain with a locking front differential. Key features include adjustable gas shocks, 14-inch alloy wheels, 26-inch all-terrain tires, a 3000 lb winch, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and a tiltable driver's seat. It provides a balance of performance and value for trail riding, with a rugged design and features like a rear cargo box and a 2-inch receiver hitch.

Engine & Performance  
  • Engine Type: 800cc V-twin, 8-valve, SOHC, 4-stroke engine with Delphi® electronic fuel injection.
  • Power: Produces 62 horsepower and 53 ft-lbs of torque.
  • Drivetrain: Selectable 2WD/4WD with a locking front differential.
  • Transmission: CVTECH® automatic P/R/N/H/L (Park/Reverse/Neutral/High/Low) gearbox.
Chassis & Handling
  • Width: 60 inches wide for increased stability on trails.  
  • Suspension: Double A-arm independent suspension with high-pressure gas shocks that are adjustable.  
  • Steering: Electronic Power Steering (EPS) and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel for driver comfort.  
  • Wheels: 14-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels.  
  • Tires: 26-inch, six-ply all-terrain tires.  
Key Features & Utility
  • Winch: Standard 3000 lb front-mounted winch.  
  • Cargo: Rear cargo box with tie-downs, rated for 150 kg (330 lbs).  
  • Hitch: A 2-inch receiver hitch for towing attachments.  
  • Comfort: Adjustable grab handle for the passenger, large glove box, and side-view mirrors that fold to prevent damage.  
  • Other: Includes a roof, large display for instrumentation, and power outlets. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

