Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 737 MI
Vehicle Description
The 2021 CFMOTO ZFORCE 800 EX is a 60-inch wide sport side-by-side (SXS) equipped with a 62 hp, 800cc V-twin engine, offering a 2WD/4WD drivetrain with a locking front differential. Key features include adjustable gas shocks, 14-inch alloy wheels, 26-inch all-terrain tires, a 3000 lb winch, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and a tiltable driver's seat. It provides a balance of performance and value for trail riding, with a rugged design and features like a rear cargo box and a 2-inch receiver hitch.Engine & Performance
- Engine Type: 800cc V-twin, 8-valve, SOHC, 4-stroke engine with Delphi® electronic fuel injection.
- Power: Produces 62 horsepower and 53 ft-lbs of torque.
- Drivetrain: Selectable 2WD/4WD with a locking front differential.
- Transmission: CVTECH® automatic P/R/N/H/L (Park/Reverse/Neutral/High/Low) gearbox.
- Width: 60 inches wide for increased stability on trails.
- Suspension: Double A-arm independent suspension with high-pressure gas shocks that are adjustable.
- Steering: Electronic Power Steering (EPS) and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel for driver comfort.
- Wheels: 14-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels.
- Tires: 26-inch, six-ply all-terrain tires.
- Winch: Standard 3000 lb front-mounted winch.
- Cargo: Rear cargo box with tie-downs, rated for 150 kg (330 lbs).
- Hitch: A 2-inch receiver hitch for towing attachments.
- Comfort: Adjustable grab handle for the passenger, large glove box, and side-view mirrors that fold to prevent damage.
- Other: Includes a roof, large display for instrumentation, and power outlets.
