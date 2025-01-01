Menu
2021 Polaris RZR 170

$4,994

+ tax & licensing
12407304

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN RF3YAV172MT040995

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 040995
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
2021 Polaris RZR 170