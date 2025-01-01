$4,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Polaris RZR 170
No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK
2021 Polaris RZR 170
No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Sale
$4,994
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN RF3YAV172MT040995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 040995
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products
2012 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn LS Clean CarFax Financing Avail Trades OK! 113,000 KM $6,666 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Man CE Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK! 119,000 KM $11,111 + tax & lic
2023 Argo Xplorer XR 500 *Warranty* No Freight or PDI Finance Trade-ins OK! 474 MI $4,994 + tax & lic
Email Rockwood Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-856-XXXX(click to show)
$4,994
+ taxes & licensing
Rockwood Motor Products
519-856-2222
2021 Polaris RZR 170