2021 Polaris Scrambler XP 850
One Owner Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!
2021 Polaris Scrambler XP 850
One Owner Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 783951
- Mileage 353 MI
Vehicle Description
Orange Burst
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and versatile 2021 Polaris Scrambler 850, now available at Rockwood Motor Products! This head-turning orange ATV boasts a robust 850cc I2 engine, perfect for tackling demanding trails and unleashing your adventurous spirit. With only 353 miles on the odometer, this Scrambler is practically brand new, ready to provide years of reliable performance and fun.
Its black interior and sleek design make it stand out from the crowd, while its 4-wheel drive system ensures superior traction and control in any condition. You'll appreciate the added convenience of power steering, making maneuvering a breeze, and the trailer hitch allows you to tow all your gear with ease.
Here are five features that will have you itching to take this Scrambler for a spin:
- Unleash the Power: Experience the thrill of a powerful 850cc I2 engine that will propel you through any terrain with ease.
- Conquer Any Terrain: Navigate challenging trails with confidence thanks to the Scrambler's 4-wheel drive system.
- Effortless Handling: Power steering makes maneuvering effortless, allowing you to focus on the adventure ahead.
- Ready for Anything: The trailer hitch allows you to tow all your gear, so you're prepared for any adventure.
- Like New Condition: With only 353 miles on the odometer, this Scrambler is practically brand new, offering years of reliable performance and enjoyment.
Visit Rockwood Motor Products today to see this exceptional 2021 Polaris Scrambler 850 for yourself.
Vehicle Features
