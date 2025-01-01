Menu
<p>Indy Red</p><p>One Owner, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!</p>

2021 Polaris Sportsman 570

77 MI

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
12153159

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Used
77MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 4XASEA576MA287020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 287020
  • Mileage 77 MI

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-XXXX

519-856-2222

2021 Polaris Sportsman 570