2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 Trail

444 MI

$6,996

+ tax & licensing
2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 Trail

2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 Trail

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

$6,996

+ taxes & licensing

444MI
VIN 4XASHY574MA288263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 444 MI

Vehicle Description

Onyx Black, LED Lights, Trade-ins Welcome and Financing Available!

Get ready to conquer the trails with this pre-owned 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 Trail, now available at Rockwood Motor Products! This powerful ATV boasts a 567cc single-cylinder engine that delivers impressive performance, perfect for tackling challenging terrain. With only 444 miles on the odometer, this Sportsman 570 Trail is practically brand new, ensuring years of reliable and exhilarating riding.

Its sleek Onyx Black exterior and Black interior create a bold and stylish presence, while its durable construction ensures it can handle the toughest conditions. The Sportsman 570 Trail features a convenient trailer hitch for hauling gear and a smooth-shifting variable/CVT transmission for effortless control.

Here are 5 features that will make you fall in love with this ATV:

  • Powerful 567cc Engine: Experience the thrill of a responsive, powerful engine built to conquer any trail.
  • Sleek Onyx Black Finish: Turn heads with a stylish and modern design that reflects your adventurous spirit.
  • Only 444 Miles on the Odometer: This Sportsman 570 Trail is practically brand new, ensuring years of reliable performance.
  • Convenient Trailer Hitch: Transport gear and supplies with ease, making your adventures even more convenient.
  • Smooth-Shifting CVT Transmission: Enjoy effortless control and a seamless ride, regardless of the terrain.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a pre-owned Polaris Sportsman 570 Trail! Visit Rockwood Motor Products today for a test drive and see for yourself the power and performance that awaits you.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

LED Lights

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222

$6,996

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 Trail