2022 Arctic Cat Alpha

<p><span style=color: #231f20; font-family: urw-din, Helvetica Neue, helvetica, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium;>Coyote Tan</span></span></p><p><span style=color: #231f20; font-family: urw-din, Helvetica Neue, helvetica, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium;>One-Owner, Financing Available & Trades-ins Welcome!</span></span></p><p><span style=color: #231f20; font-family: urw-din, Helvetica Neue, helvetica, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff;>Packed full of excitement, the Alterra 90 is the perfect introduction to the adventures of off roading for fearless first-timers. This compact ATV is designed for riders as young as 10-years old, and with parent-friendly controls, safety is just as important as fun.</span></p><p>Get ready to unleash your inner adventurer with this fantastic 2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 90! This sleek, beige ATV is perfect for young riders looking to conquer the trails and enjoy the great outdoors. Featuring a powerful 89cc engine, its sure to provide hours of thrilling fun. The Alterra 90 boasts a comfortable and durable design, with a black interior thats built to last.</p><p>With its variable/CVT transmission and rear-wheel drive, the Alterra 90 is easy to handle, making it ideal for beginners. Whether youre cruising through the woods or tackling challenging terrain, this ATV is up for the task.</p><p>Here are just a few of the exciting features that make this Arctic Cat Alterra 90 stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 89cc Engine:</strong> Get ready for exhilarating rides with the Alterra 90s powerful engine, providing plenty of torque and speed for all your off-road adventures.</li><li><strong>Durable Design:</strong> Built tough to withstand the rigors of off-road riding, the Alterra 90 ensures years of reliable performance.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Rider Experience:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride thanks to the Alterra 90s ergonomic design and plush seating.</li><li><strong>Easy-to-Use CVT Transmission:</strong> The Alterra 90s CVT transmission makes it easy to shift and maneuver, perfect for beginner riders.</li><li><strong>Rear-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience excellent traction and control with the Alterra 90s rear-wheel drive system, allowing you to confidently navigate challenging terrain.</li></ul><p>Visit Rockwood Motor Products today and experience the thrill of the Alterra 90 firsthand!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

VIN RFB22ATV7NK6L1097

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 6L1097
  • Mileage 0

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
