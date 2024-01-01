$3,333+ tax & licensing
2022 Arctic Cat Alpha
Alterra 90
2022 Arctic Cat Alpha
Alterra 90
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
$3,333
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 6L1097
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Coyote Tan
One-Owner, Financing Available & Trades-ins Welcome!
Packed full of excitement, the Alterra 90 is the perfect introduction to the adventures of off roading for fearless first-timers. This compact ATV is designed for riders as young as 10-years old, and with parent-friendly controls, safety is just as important as fun.
Get ready to unleash your inner adventurer with this fantastic 2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 90! This sleek, beige ATV is perfect for young riders looking to conquer the trails and enjoy the great outdoors. Featuring a powerful 89cc engine, it's sure to provide hours of thrilling fun. The Alterra 90 boasts a comfortable and durable design, with a black interior that's built to last.
With its variable/CVT transmission and rear-wheel drive, the Alterra 90 is easy to handle, making it ideal for beginners. Whether you're cruising through the woods or tackling challenging terrain, this ATV is up for the task.
Here are just a few of the exciting features that make this Arctic Cat Alterra 90 stand out:
- Powerful 89cc Engine: Get ready for exhilarating rides with the Alterra 90's powerful engine, providing plenty of torque and speed for all your off-road adventures.
- Durable Design: Built tough to withstand the rigors of off-road riding, the Alterra 90 ensures years of reliable performance.
- Comfortable Rider Experience: Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride thanks to the Alterra 90's ergonomic design and plush seating.
- Easy-to-Use CVT Transmission: The Alterra 90's CVT transmission makes it easy to shift and maneuver, perfect for beginner riders.
- Rear-Wheel Drive: Experience excellent traction and control with the Alterra 90's rear-wheel drive system, allowing you to confidently navigate challenging terrain.
Visit Rockwood Motor Products today and experience the thrill of the Alterra 90 firsthand!
