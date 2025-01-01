Menu
<p>The 2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 EPS is an ATV with a 600cc engine, featuring Electronic Power Steering (EPS), and a suspension designed for a smooth ride with 8.75 inches of travel. Key specifications include a 52-inch wheelbase, 11.3 inches of ground clearance, and a 5.7-gallon fuel capacity. It also has a 1050 lb towing capacity and a 515 lb cargo capacity. </p><p>Engine and Performance:</p><p>Engine: 600cc, 45HP engine, according to Cities Edge Motorsports.</p><p>Fuel System: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI).</p><p>Drive: Two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, with electronic activation.</p><p>Steering: Electronic Power Steering (EPS). </p><p>Suspension and Handling:</p><p>Front Suspension: Double A-Arm with 8.75 inches (22.2 cm) of travel. </p><p>Rear Suspension: Double A-Arm with 8.75 inches (22.2 cm) of travel. </p><p>Ground Clearance: 11.3 inches (28.7 cm). </p><p>Dimensions and Capacities:</p><p>Overall Length: 86.1 inches (218.7 cm).</p><p>Overall Width: 47.8 inches (121.4 cm).</p><p>Overall Height: 50.1 inches (127.3 cm).</p><p>Wheelbase: 52 inches (132 cm).</p><p>Fuel Capacity: 5.7 gallons (21.6 L).</p><p>Towing Capacity: 1050 lb (476 kg).</p><p>Cargo Capacity: 515 lb (233.6 kg). </p><p>Other Features:</p><p>Brakes: Dual front hydraulic disc and single rear hydraulic disc brakes.</p><p>Starter: Electric start.</p><p>Lighting: Dual Halogen headlights with LED accents, and a single LED brake light/taillight.</p>

2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 EPS

369 MI

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 EPS

*Coming Soon* 1-Owner Financing & Trades Welcome!

12764843

2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 EPS

*Coming Soon* 1-Owner Financing & Trades Welcome!

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Sale

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
369MI
Good Condition
VIN 4UF1A4GB0NT201346

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 201346
  • Mileage 369 MI

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
