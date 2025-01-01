$7,777+ taxes & licensing
2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 EPS
2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 EPS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 201346
- Mileage 369 MI
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 EPS is an ATV with a 600cc engine, featuring Electronic Power Steering (EPS), and a suspension designed for a smooth ride with 8.75 inches of travel. Key specifications include a 52-inch wheelbase, 11.3 inches of ground clearance, and a 5.7-gallon fuel capacity. It also has a 1050 lb towing capacity and a 515 lb cargo capacity.
Engine and Performance:
Engine: 600cc, 45HP engine, according to Cities Edge Motorsports.
Fuel System: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI).
Drive: Two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, with electronic activation.
Steering: Electronic Power Steering (EPS).
Suspension and Handling:
Front Suspension: Double A-Arm with 8.75 inches (22.2 cm) of travel.
Rear Suspension: Double A-Arm with 8.75 inches (22.2 cm) of travel.
Ground Clearance: 11.3 inches (28.7 cm).
Dimensions and Capacities:
Overall Length: 86.1 inches (218.7 cm).
Overall Width: 47.8 inches (121.4 cm).
Overall Height: 50.1 inches (127.3 cm).
Wheelbase: 52 inches (132 cm).
Fuel Capacity: 5.7 gallons (21.6 L).
Towing Capacity: 1050 lb (476 kg).
Cargo Capacity: 515 lb (233.6 kg).
Other Features:
Brakes: Dual front hydraulic disc and single rear hydraulic disc brakes.
Starter: Electric start.
Lighting: Dual Halogen headlights with LED accents, and a single LED brake light/taillight.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
