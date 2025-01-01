$11,111+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS
*Warranty* No Freight or PDI Finance Trade-ins OK!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Used
595MI
Good Condition
VIN LCELV1ZG8N6001809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 001809
- Mileage 595 MI
Vehicle Description
TOP FEATURESHydraulic Shock Absorber With 5 Spring Preload AdjustmentElectric Power SteeringCVTech Clutch System5-year warranty
- Fuel injected 963 cc engine (79 HP/60 lbs/ft)
- NEW Sport Mode : Increase the starting acceleration performance
- Continuously Variable Transmission of CVTech-IBC
- QUADLINK rear suspension with fully adjustable gas shocks
- RIDEVISION LED headlights/taillights with integrated turn signals
- Pulse color digital gauge with Bluetooth indicator
- Electric Power Steering (EPS)
- 3500 lbs winch
- Roof, half doors, mirrors and horn includes
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Rockwood Motor Products
