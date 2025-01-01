Menu
2022 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS

595 MI

Details Description Features

$11,111

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS

*Warranty* No Freight or PDI Finance Trade-ins OK!

12719940

2022 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS

*Warranty* No Freight or PDI Finance Trade-ins OK!

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

$11,111

+ taxes & licensing

Used
595MI
Good Condition
VIN LCELV1ZG8N6001809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 001809
  • Mileage 595 MI

Vehicle Description

TOP FEATURESHydraulic Shock Absorber With 5 Spring Preload AdjustmentElectric Power SteeringCVTech Clutch System5-year warranty
  • Fuel injected 963 cc engine (79 HP/60 lbs/ft)
  • NEW Sport Mode : Increase the starting acceleration performance
  • Continuously Variable Transmission of CVTech-IBC
  • QUADLINK rear suspension with fully adjustable gas shocks
  • RIDEVISION LED headlights/taillights with integrated turn signals
  • Pulse color digital gauge with Bluetooth indicator
  • Electric Power Steering (EPS)
  • 3500 lbs winch
  • Roof, half doors, mirrors and horn includes

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

