<p><span style=color: #777777; font-family: DM Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>Featuring outstanding handling, the ZFORCE 500 can face all types of terrain to provide its driver with great adventures. Like all CFMOTO vehicles, it is very well equipped and comes with a roof, a 3000 lbs winch, aluminum rims and lateral mirrors.</span></p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px auto 1em; padding: 0px 20px 0px 40px; width: 800px; max-width: 800px; color: #222222; font-family: DM Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>Fuel injected 495cc engine (37.5 HP/31.7 ft/lbs)</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>Gas adjustable shock absorbers</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>Continuously Variable Transmission of CVTech- IBC</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>Electric Power Steering (EPS)</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>50″ wide – perfect for trails</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>3000 lb winch</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>Roof</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>Hitch towing rating: 680 kg</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>14″ aluminum alloy wheels</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>Digital display dashboard with full instrumentation</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>12V outlet</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>Mirrors</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; line-height: 2;>LED headlight with integrated turn signals</li></ul>

2022 CFMOTO ZFORCE 500 EPS LX

131 MI

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
*Warranty* No Freight or PDI *Coming Soon*

12818395

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

VIN LCELDTZ71N6000435

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 1-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 131 MI

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Alloy Wheels

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222

2022 CFMOTO ZFORCE 500 EPS LX