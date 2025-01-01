$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 CFMOTO ZFORCE 500 EPS LX
*Warranty* No Freight or PDI *Coming Soon*
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Used
131MI
Good Condition
VIN LCELDTZ71N6000435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 131 MI
Vehicle Description
Featuring outstanding handling, the ZFORCE 500 can face all types of terrain to provide its driver with great adventures. Like all CFMOTO vehicles, it is very well equipped and comes with a roof, a 3000 lbs winch, aluminum rims and lateral mirrors.
- Fuel injected 495cc engine (37.5 HP/31.7 ft/lbs)
- Gas adjustable shock absorbers
- Continuously Variable Transmission of CVTech- IBC
- Electric Power Steering (EPS)
- 50″ wide – perfect for trails
- 3000 lb winch
- Roof
- Hitch towing rating: 680 kg
- 14″ aluminum alloy wheels
- Digital display dashboard with full instrumentation
- 12V outlet
- Mirrors
- LED headlight with integrated turn signals
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
