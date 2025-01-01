2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew LTD

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew is a utility side-by-side (UTV) known for its quiet engine, 6-passenger capacity, and robust storage and towing capabilities. It is available in three trims: EPS, XT, and LTD, with the XT and LTD models offering additional features like a standard winch and upgraded components.</p><div class=Y3BBE style=font-family: Google Sans, Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; line-height: 24px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 16px 0px; color: #0a0a0a; background-color: #ffffff; data-sfc-cp= data-hveid=CAYQAA data-processed=true data-complete=true>All 2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew trims share the following characteristics:<button class=rBl3me style=margin: 0px 6px 0px 0px; background: none 0% 0% / auto repeat scroll padding-box border-box #e9ebf0; border-radius: 10px; height: 20px; padding: 0px; width: 20px; outline: 0px; cursor: pointer; border: initial none initial; tabindex=0 data-amic=true data-icl-uuid=c2c294e4-525a-4127-aee4-664a43c54531 aria-label=View related links data-wiz-attrbind=disabled=tWLD0e_2j_C5gNJc;class=tWLD0e_2j_UpSNec; data-ved=2ahUKEwjdnveU4MmQAxUYwOYEHRgKC48Qye0OegQIBhAB></button></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 style=margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; font-family: Google Sans, Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; line-height: 24px; padding-inline-start: 16px; color: #0a0a0a; background-color: #ffffff; data-complete=true data-processed=true><li style=margin: 0px 0px 16px; padding: 0px; list-style: disc; padding-inline-start: 4px; data-hveid=CAcQAA data-complete=true data-sae=><span class=T286Pc style=overflow-wrap: break-word; data-sfc-cp= data-complete=true><span class=Yjhzub style=font-weight: bold; data-complete=true>Engine:</span> A quiet, 50-horsepower, 812cc three-cylinder, liquid-cooled EFI engine.</span></li><li style=margin: 0px 0px 16px; padding: 0px; list-style: disc; padding-inline-start: 4px; data-hveid=CAcQAQ data-complete=true data-sae=><span class=T286Pc style=overflow-wrap: break-word; data-sfc-cp= data-complete=true><span class=Yjhzub style=font-weight: bold; data-complete=true>Performance:</span> All models are equipped with a CVT transmission and feature 2WD/4WD electric actuation with a selectable rear differential lock.</span></li><li style=margin: 0px 0px 16px; padding: 0px; list-style: disc; padding-inline-start: 4px; data-hveid=CAcQAg data-complete=true data-sae=><span class=T286Pc style=overflow-wrap: break-word; data-sfc-cp= data-complete=true><span class=Yjhzub style=font-weight: bold; data-complete=true>Cargo and towing:</span> A 1,000-pound capacity tilting cargo bed and a 2,000-pound towing capacity with a 2-inch receiver hitch.</span></li><li style=margin: 0px 0px 16px; padding: 0px; list-style: disc; padding-inline-start: 4px; data-hveid=CAcQAw data-complete=true data-sae=><span class=T286Pc style=overflow-wrap: break-word; data-sfc-cp= data-complete=true><span class=Yjhzub style=font-weight: bold; data-complete=true>Seating and storage:</span> In-cab storage includes compartments in the dash and behind the seats. The passenger seats can be removed to increase floor space.</span></li><li style=margin: 0px 0px 16px; padding: 0px; list-style: disc; padding-inline-start: 4px; data-hveid=CAcQBA data-complete=true data-sae=><span class=T286Pc style=overflow-wrap: break-word; data-sfc-cp= data-complete=true><span class=Yjhzub style=font-weight: bold; data-complete=true>Suspension:</span> Double A-arm suspension provides 10 inches of travel in the front and 9.5 inches in the rear.</span></li><li style=margin: 0px 0px 16px; padding: 0px; list-style: disc; padding-inline-start: 4px; data-hveid=CAcQBQ data-complete=true data-sae=><span class=T286Pc style=overflow-wrap: break-word; data-sfc-cp= data-complete=true><span class=Yjhzub style=font-weight: bold; data-complete=true>Ground clearance:</span> 12.5 inches.</span></li></ul>

2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew LTD

99 MI

Details Description Features

$17,771

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew LTD

No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK

Watch This Vehicle
13121216

2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew LTD

No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1761756771
  2. 1761756771
  3. 1761756770
  4. 1761756771
  5. 1761756771
  6. 1761756771
  7. 1761756771
  8. 1761756771
  9. 1761756771
Contact Seller
Sale

$17,771

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99MI
Good Condition
VIN 4UF1R4KB2PT302181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99 MI

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew is a utility side-by-side (UTV) known for its quiet engine, 6-passenger capacity, and robust storage and towing capabilities. It is available in three trims: EPS, XT, and LTD, with the XT and LTD models offering additional features like a standard winch and upgraded components.

All 2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew trims share the following characteristics:
  • Engine: A quiet, 50-horsepower, 812cc three-cylinder, liquid-cooled EFI engine.
  • Performance: All models are equipped with a CVT transmission and feature 2WD/4WD electric actuation with a selectable rear differential lock.
  • Cargo and towing: A 1,000-pound capacity tilting cargo bed and a 2,000-pound towing capacity with a 2-inch receiver hitch.
  • Seating and storage: In-cab storage includes compartments in the dash and behind the seats. The passenger seats can be removed to increase floor space.
  • Suspension: Double A-arm suspension provides 10 inches of travel in the front and 9.5 inches in the rear.
  • Ground clearance: 12.5 inches.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

Used 2012 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Man S *1-Owner* Clean CarFax Trade-ins OK! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2012 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Man S *1-Owner* Clean CarFax Trade-ins OK! 176,000 KM $11,111 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO LE 1-Owner Clean CarFax Trade-ins OK! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO LE 1-Owner Clean CarFax Trade-ins OK! 80,000 KM $11,111 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn Man 2.5X *AS IS Special* for sale in Rockwood, ON
2008 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn Man 2.5X *AS IS Special* 267,000 KM $2,222 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,771

+ taxes & licensing>

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew LTD