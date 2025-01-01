$17,771+ taxes & licensing
2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew LTD
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
$17,771
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99MI
Good Condition
VIN 4UF1R4KB2PT302181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 99 MI
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew is a utility side-by-side (UTV) known for its quiet engine, 6-passenger capacity, and robust storage and towing capabilities. It is available in three trims: EPS, XT, and LTD, with the XT and LTD models offering additional features like a standard winch and upgraded components.All 2023 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew trims share the following characteristics:
- Engine: A quiet, 50-horsepower, 812cc three-cylinder, liquid-cooled EFI engine.
- Performance: All models are equipped with a CVT transmission and feature 2WD/4WD electric actuation with a selectable rear differential lock.
- Cargo and towing: A 1,000-pound capacity tilting cargo bed and a 2,000-pound towing capacity with a 2-inch receiver hitch.
- Seating and storage: In-cab storage includes compartments in the dash and behind the seats. The passenger seats can be removed to increase floor space.
- Suspension: Double A-arm suspension provides 10 inches of travel in the front and 9.5 inches in the rear.
- Ground clearance: 12.5 inches.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
