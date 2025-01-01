$5,555+ taxes & licensing
2023 CFMOTO CFORCE 400 EPS LX
*Coming Soon* 1-Owner Financing & Trades Welcome!
2023 CFMOTO CFORCE 400 EPS LX
*Coming Soon* 1-Owner Financing & Trades Welcome!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
$5,555
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 002123
- Mileage 999 MI
Vehicle Description
Blue
One Owner, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!
Brand new model, totally redesigned, stronger, lighter and even better on the trails!
The 2023 CFMOTO CFORCE 400 EPS LX is a capable mid-size utility ATV best for recreational trail riding or light property work, balancing value and features like EPS, 4WD, and a 5-year warranty. It is not a high-performance sport ATV but offers a smooth ride and enough power for its intended purpose, making it an excellent choice for riders prioritizing affordability and a good feature set.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products
Email Rockwood Motor Products
Rockwood Motor Products
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-856-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-856-2222