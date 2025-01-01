Menu
<p><span style=color: #777777; font-family: DM Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;><span style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium;>Blue</span></span></p><p><span style=color: #777777; font-family: DM Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;><span style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium;>One Owner, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!</span></span></p><p><span style=color: #777777; font-family: DM Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>Brand new model, totally redesigned, stronger, lighter and even better on the trails!</span></p><p><span style=color: #777777; font-family: DM Sans, sans-serif;>The 2023 CFMOTO CFORCE 400 EPS LX is a capable mid-size utility ATV best for recreational trail riding or light property work, balancing value and features like EPS, 4WD, and a 5-year warranty. It is not a high-performance sport ATV but offers a smooth ride and enough power for its intended purpose, making it an excellent choice for riders prioritizing affordability and a good feature set.</span></p>

2023 CFMOTO CFORCE 400 EPS LX

999 MI

$5,555

+ taxes & licensing
13078522

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Sale

Used
999MI
Good Condition
VIN LCELDSZL0P6002123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 002123
  • Mileage 999 MI

Vehicle Description

Blue

One Owner, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!

Brand new model, totally redesigned, stronger, lighter and even better on the trails!

The 2023 CFMOTO CFORCE 400 EPS LX is a capable mid-size utility ATV best for recreational trail riding or light property work, balancing value and features like EPS, 4WD, and a 5-year warranty. It is not a high-performance sport ATV but offers a smooth ride and enough power for its intended purpose, making it an excellent choice for riders prioritizing affordability and a good feature set.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222

2023 CFMOTO CFORCE 400 EPS LX