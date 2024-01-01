Menu
Account
Sign In
<ul class=columns-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 20px 0px 0px 20px; padding: 0px; columns: 2; column-gap: 2.5rem; font-family: Barlow, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 1.5; font-size: 16px; margin-bottom: 4px;>Utility Front Bumper with Hitch</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 1.5; font-size: 16px; margin-bottom: 4px;>Heavy-Duty Driveline and Sealed Bearings</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 1.5; font-size: 16px; margin-bottom: 4px;>Rear Power Plug</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 1.5; font-size: 16px; margin-bottom: 4px;>Utility Front & Rear Metal Racks</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 1.5; font-size: 16px; margin-bottom: 4px;>Multi-Select Electronic Power Steering (EPS)</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 1.5; font-size: 16px; margin-bottom: 4px;>Easy Effort Throttle, Drive Modes, Geofencing, and Speed Limiter</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 1.5; font-size: 16px; margin-bottom: 4px;>1,350 Lb. Towing Capacity</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 1.5; font-size: 16px; margin-bottom: 4px;>On-Demand AWD</li></ul>

2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS

393 MI

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS

White Lightning

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS

White Lightning

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1707173709
  2. 1707173908
  3. 1707174510
  4. 1707174214
  5. 1707174498
  6. 1707174602
  7. 1707174602
Contact Seller
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
393MI
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4XASEK571PA120204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 120204
  • Mileage 393 MI

Vehicle Description

  • Utility Front Bumper with Hitch
  • Heavy-Duty Driveline and Sealed Bearings
  • Rear Power Plug
  • Utility Front & Rear Metal Racks
  • Multi-Select Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
  • Easy Effort Throttle, Drive Modes, Geofencing, and Speed Limiter
  • 1,350 Lb. Towing Capacity
  • On-Demand AWD

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

Used 2004 Mazda RX-8 4dr Coupe Clean Carfax Trade-ins Welcome! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2004 Mazda RX-8 4dr Coupe Clean Carfax Trade-ins Welcome! 77,000 KM $13,131 + tax & lic
Used 1995 Toyota Corolla 5dr Wagon DX Auto Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK for sale in Rockwood, ON
1995 Toyota Corolla 5dr Wagon DX Auto Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK 28,000 KM $11,111 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 AWD 4dr GS 1-Owner Clean CarFax Financing Trade OK for sale in Rockwood, ON
2012 Mazda CX-9 AWD 4dr GS 1-Owner Clean CarFax Financing Trade OK 123,000 KM $14,441 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

Contact Seller
2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS