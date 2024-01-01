$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS
White Lightning
2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS
White Lightning
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Sale
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
393MI
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4XASEK571PA120204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 120204
- Mileage 393 MI
Vehicle Description
- Utility Front Bumper with Hitch
- Heavy-Duty Driveline and Sealed Bearings
- Rear Power Plug
- Utility Front & Rear Metal Racks
- Multi-Select Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
- Easy Effort Throttle, Drive Modes, Geofencing, and Speed Limiter
- 1,350 Lb. Towing Capacity
- On-Demand AWD
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS