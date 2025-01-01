$11,111+ taxes & licensing
2024 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Sale
$11,111
+ taxes & licensing
Used
373MI
Good Condition
VIN 3JBLPAU47RJ000877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 000877
- Mileage 373 MI
Vehicle Description
Fiery Red
One Owner, Financing Available, Trade-ins Welcome!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
