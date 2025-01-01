Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fiery Red</p><p>One Owner, Financing Available, Trade-ins Welcome!</p>

2024 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT

373 MI

Details Description Features

$11,111

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT

No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK

Watch This Vehicle
12858452

2024 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT

No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Contact Seller
Sale

$11,111

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
373MI
Good Condition
VIN 3JBLPAU47RJ000877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 000877
  • Mileage 373 MI

Vehicle Description

Fiery Red

One Owner, Financing Available, Trade-ins Welcome!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

Used 2024 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK for sale in Rockwood, ON
2024 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK 373 MI $11,111 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 133.0
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 133.0" *As Is Special* Air Blows Cold 321,000 KM $1,111 + tax & lic
Used 2022 CFMOTO ZFORCE 500 EPS LX *Warranty* No Freight or PDI *Coming Soon* for sale in Rockwood, ON
2022 CFMOTO ZFORCE 500 EPS LX *Warranty* No Freight or PDI *Coming Soon* 131 MI $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,111

+ taxes & licensing>

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2024 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT