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<p><span data-subtree=aimfl data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>The 2024 Honda Pioneer 1000-5 Forest Edition is a premium, adventure-ready 5-seat side-by-side utility vehicle equipped with a 999cc liquid-cooled Unicam parallel-twin engine and Hondas signature 6-speed automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). This specific trim is heavily outfitted from the factory for deep-woods exploration, utility work, and rugged trail navigation.</span></p><p><span data-subtree=aimfl data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>The </span><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><u class=wfWfIf fxyaSe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: underline dotted; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span id=gevl-4Xtaasb6LPax0PEPxtmBcA_1 class=jAOkJc tabindex=0 role=button data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb=aPo2Hd=&FpNQ4_q:aPo2Hd data-ved=2ahUKEwiG76TmstqVAxX2GDQIHcZsAA4Q3egReggIAggACAcQAQ data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>2024 Honda Pioneer 1000-5 Forest Edition<!--TgQPHd||[]--><!--TgQPHd||[false,{"u":0},{"u":0}]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[[["",null,null,null,0,"2024 honda pioneer 1000-5 forest edition","","2024 honda pioneer 1000-5 forest edition"],"",0,[null,null,null,1,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,[291933,null,1],null,null,[{"205":[null,"FAILED_OR_SKIPPED"],"1219":[null,null,"AUTO",null,null,"FAILED_OR_SKIPPED"],"3524":[76]}]],null,0],"4Xtaasb6LPax0PEPxtmBcA_0"]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></u><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong> is a premium, adventure-ready 5-seat side-by-side utility vehicle equipped with a <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>999cc liquid-cooled Unicam parallel-twin engine<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong> and Hondas signature <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-processed=true data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>6-speed automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>. This specific trim is heavily outfitted from the factory for deep-woods exploration, utility work, and rugged trail navigation.</p><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 600; margin: 24px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Core Engine & Performance<!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwiG76TmstqVAxX2GDQIHcZsAA4Q-7AUeggIAggACAoQAA data-hveid=CAIIAAgKEAA data-processed=true data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 12px 0px 16px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgKEAI data-sae= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Engine Type<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: 999cc longitudinally mounted twin-cylinder four-stroke.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgKEAM data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Transmission<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: 6-speed automatic DCT with sports mode and manual paddle shifters.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgKEAQ data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Intelligent 4WD<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Features Hondas proprietary <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>i-4WD brake-traction control system<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>, simulating a locked front differential for maximum grip without heavy steering.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgKEAU data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Capacities<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Boasts a <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>1,134 kg (2,500 lb) towing capacity<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong> and a <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>454 kg (1,000 lb) cargo bed capacity<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>.</span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><!--TgQPHd||[]--></ul><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 600; margin: 24px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Exclusive Forest Edition Features<!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwiG76TmstqVAxX2GDQIHcZsAA4Q-7AUeggIAggACA4QAA data-hveid=CAIIAAgOEAA data-processed=true data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 12px 0px 16px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgOEAI data-sae= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>TrueTimber® Atera Camo<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Premium, specialized camouflage wrap unique to this edition.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgOEAM data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Factory Winch<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Rugged, integrated <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Warn winch<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong> installed straight from the factory.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgOEAQ data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Enhanced Lighting<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Outfitted with interior cabin lights and specific bed lighting for night utility.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgOEAU data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Power & Utility<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Features a <strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>12V power outlet in the cargo bed<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong> to run tools or accessories.</span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><!--TgQPHd||[]--></ul><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 600; margin: 24px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Convertible Versatility<!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 NOp1Jf data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwiG76TmstqVAxX2GDQIHcZsAA4Q-7AUeggIAggACBAQAA data-hveid=CAIIAAgQEAA data-processed=true data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 12px 0px 16px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgQEAI data-sae= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=yADgie data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>QuickFlip® Seating</span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong><span class=yADgie data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>: The rear cargo bed features integrated seats that pop up to hold up to 5 adults</span><span class=yADgie data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>.</span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgQEAM data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px 0px 12px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);><span class=yADgie data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>Flat Cargo Floor</span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong><span class=yADgie data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>: Seats fold completely flat and flush into the floor when you need the full tilt-bed cargo capacity.</span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span> </li></ul>

2024 Honda Pioneer 1000

259 MI

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Honda Pioneer 1000

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14458813

2024 Honda Pioneer 1000

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1784316953245
  2. 1784316953758
  3. 1784316954203
  4. 1784316954665
  5. 1784316955138
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Used
259MI
Good Condition
VIN 1HFVE04S3PA700039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Camouflage
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 259 MI

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Honda Pioneer 1000-5 Forest Edition is a premium, adventure-ready 5-seat side-by-side utility vehicle equipped with a 999cc liquid-cooled Unicam parallel-twin engine and Honda's signature 6-speed automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). This specific trim is heavily outfitted from the factory for deep-woods exploration, utility work, and rugged trail navigation.

The 2024 Honda Pioneer 1000-5 Forest Edition is a premium, adventure-ready 5-seat side-by-side utility vehicle equipped with a 999cc liquid-cooled Unicam parallel-twin engine and Honda's signature 6-speed automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). This specific trim is heavily outfitted from the factory for deep-woods exploration, utility work, and rugged trail navigation.

Core Engine & Performance
  • Engine Type: 999cc longitudinally mounted twin-cylinder four-stroke.
  • Transmission: 6-speed automatic DCT with sports mode and manual paddle shifters.
  • Intelligent 4WD: Features Honda's proprietary i-4WD brake-traction control system, simulating a locked front differential for maximum grip without heavy steering.
  • Capacities: Boasts a 1,134 kg (2,500 lb) towing capacity and a 454 kg (1,000 lb) cargo bed capacity.
Exclusive Forest Edition Features
  • TrueTimber® Atera Camo: Premium, specialized camouflage wrap unique to this edition.
  • Factory Winch: Rugged, integrated Warn winch installed straight from the factory.
  • Enhanced Lighting: Outfitted with interior cabin lights and specific bed lighting for night utility.
  • Power & Utility: Features a 12V power outlet in the cargo bed to run tools or accessories.
Convertible Versatility
  • QuickFlip® Seating: The rear cargo bed features integrated seats that pop up to hold up to 5 adults.
  • Flat Cargo Floor: Seats fold completely flat and flush into the floor when you need the full tilt-bed cargo capacity. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Interior

Folding Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2024 Honda Pioneer 1000