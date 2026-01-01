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2024 Honda Pioneer 1000
2024 Honda Pioneer 1000
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Camouflage
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 259 MI
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Honda Pioneer 1000-5 Forest Edition is a premium, adventure-ready 5-seat side-by-side utility vehicle equipped with a 999cc liquid-cooled Unicam parallel-twin engine and Honda's signature 6-speed automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). This specific trim is heavily outfitted from the factory for deep-woods exploration, utility work, and rugged trail navigation.
The 2024 Honda Pioneer 1000-5 Forest Edition is a premium, adventure-ready 5-seat side-by-side utility vehicle equipped with a 999cc liquid-cooled Unicam parallel-twin engine and Honda's signature 6-speed automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). This specific trim is heavily outfitted from the factory for deep-woods exploration, utility work, and rugged trail navigation.Core Engine & Performance
- Engine Type: 999cc longitudinally mounted twin-cylinder four-stroke.
- Transmission: 6-speed automatic DCT with sports mode and manual paddle shifters.
- Intelligent 4WD: Features Honda's proprietary i-4WD brake-traction control system, simulating a locked front differential for maximum grip without heavy steering.
- Capacities: Boasts a 1,134 kg (2,500 lb) towing capacity and a 454 kg (1,000 lb) cargo bed capacity.
- TrueTimber® Atera Camo: Premium, specialized camouflage wrap unique to this edition.
- Factory Winch: Rugged, integrated Warn winch installed straight from the factory.
- Enhanced Lighting: Outfitted with interior cabin lights and specific bed lighting for night utility.
- Power & Utility: Features a 12V power outlet in the cargo bed to run tools or accessories.
- QuickFlip® Seating: The rear cargo bed features integrated seats that pop up to hold up to 5 adults.
- Flat Cargo Floor: Seats fold completely flat and flush into the floor when you need the full tilt-bed cargo capacity.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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