2024 Polaris Sportsman 570

Details

$7,997

+ tax & licensing
No Freight or PDI Financing Available Trade-ins OK

12504541

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Sale

Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 3NESEA57XRN190482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 190482
  • Mileage 0

2024 Polaris Sportsman 570