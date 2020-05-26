Menu
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rymon Auto Sales

519-694-9773

Contact Seller
2005 Saturn Vue

2005 Saturn Vue

Base

Base

Base

Location

Rymon Auto Sales

22446 Pioneer Line Unit A, Rodney, ON N0L 2C0

519-694-9773

Sale Price

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,883KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 5024655
  • Stock #: S650
  • VIN: 5GZCZ23D25S841650
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Gold Clutch, fresh tune up and oil.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

519-694-XXXX

519-694-9773

