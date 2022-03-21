2003 Jeep Liberty

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 7 8 4 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8690879

8690879 Stock #: 3169

3169 VIN: 1J4GL48K83W565725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 158,784 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.