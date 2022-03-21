$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2003 Jeep Liberty
4dr Sport 4WD
Location
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
158,784KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8690879
- Stock #: 3169
- VIN: 1J4GL48K83W565725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,784 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
