Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Jeep Liberty

158,784 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2003 Jeep Liberty

2003 Jeep Liberty

4dr Sport 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Jeep Liberty

4dr Sport 4WD

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,784KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8690879
  • Stock #: 3169
  • VIN: 1J4GL48K83W565725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,784 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

2010 Nissan Altima 4...
 155,354 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Maxima 4...
 195,706 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 179,029 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory