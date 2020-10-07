2004 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Aluminum Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Stepside Pickup Box Conventional Spare Tire

