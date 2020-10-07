Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Ford F-150

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2004 Ford F-150

2004 Ford F-150

STX

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Ford F-150

STX

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5926734
  • Stock #: 2934
  • VIN: 1FTRF02W14KB00223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease to own available OAC. Price Includes $400 administration fee.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lynmar Auto Sales Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Aluminum Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Stepside Pickup Box
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$6,295 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Charger SE
 252,908 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic
2011 Scion xD
 211,249 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory