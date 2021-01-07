Menu
2006 Buick Allure

260,000 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2006 Buick Allure

2006 Buick Allure

CX

2006 Buick Allure

CX

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

260,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6488023
  Stock #: 2967
  VIN: 2G4WF582061248835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease to own available OAC. Price Includes $400 administration fee.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lynmar Auto Sales Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

