2006 Chevrolet Equinox

218,762 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

4dr AWD LT

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

4dr AWD LT

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

218,762KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9059110
  Stock #: 3205
  VIN: 2CNDL73F666150983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,762 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

