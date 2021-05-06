Menu
2006 Ford F-150

253,255 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

XLT

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

253,255KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7124146
  • Stock #: 2985
  • VIN: 1FTPX14586FA45781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease to own available OAC. Price Includes $400 administration fee.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lynmar Auto Sales Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Tow Hooks
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

