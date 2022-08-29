$5,995+ tax & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2006 Mazda Tribute
4DR 2.3L AUTO GX
Location
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
162,582KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9310648
- Stock #: 3222
- VIN: 4F2YZ02Z66KM31752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,582 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
