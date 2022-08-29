2006 Mazda Tribute

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 5 8 2 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9310648

9310648 Stock #: 3222

3222 VIN: 4F2YZ02Z66KM31752

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 162,582 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

