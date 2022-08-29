Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Mazda Tribute

162,582 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2006 Mazda Tribute

2006 Mazda Tribute

4DR 2.3L AUTO GX

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Mazda Tribute

4DR 2.3L AUTO GX

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,582KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310648
  • Stock #: 3222
  • VIN: 4F2YZ02Z66KM31752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,582 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

2000 Pontiac Sunfire...
 112,790 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Impal...
 257,910 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 201,760 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory