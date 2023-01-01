2006 Pontiac G6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 4 7 5 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10638369

10638369 Stock #: 3333

3333 VIN: 1G2ZG558964199487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 129,475 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Active suspension Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.