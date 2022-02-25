Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 1500

195,985 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,985KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8449278
  • Stock #: 3133
  • VIN: 1D7HU18207J617251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,985 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

