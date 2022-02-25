$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2007 Dodge Ram 1500
2007 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
195,985KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8449278
- Stock #: 3133
- VIN: 1D7HU18207J617251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,985 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3