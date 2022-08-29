$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2007 Dodge Ram 1500
2007 Dodge Ram 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
221,144KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9244069
- Stock #: 3203
- VIN: 1D7HU18P47J566770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 221,144 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3