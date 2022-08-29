Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 1500

221,144 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,144KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9244069
  Stock #: 3203
  VIN: 1D7HU18P47J566770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 221,144 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

