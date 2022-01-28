Menu
2007 Honda CR-V

242,287 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2007 Honda CR-V

2007 Honda CR-V

LX

2007 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

242,287KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8165266
  • Stock #: 3115
  • VIN: 5J6RE38397L800615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,287 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

