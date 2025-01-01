Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

196,540 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

Watch This Vehicle
12524977

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,540KM
Good Condition
VIN 1J8GR48KX7C508639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,540 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo for sale in Sarnia, ON
2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo 196,540 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S for sale in Sarnia, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S 158,441 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Sarnia, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 202,988 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee