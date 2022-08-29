Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

249,886 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 3.5L 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 3.5L 4MATIC

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

249,886KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9083566
  • Stock #: 3202
  • VIN: WDBUF87X47X217844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,886 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

2009 Ford Fusion 4DR...
 131,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 300 4d...
 168,708 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Equin...
 218,762 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory