2007 Nissan Maxima

125,319 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2007 Nissan Maxima

2007 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn V6 CVT 3.5 SE

2007 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn V6 CVT 3.5 SE

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

125,319KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9428028
  • Stock #: 3228
  • VIN: 1N4BA41EX7C824464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,319 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

