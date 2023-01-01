Menu
2007 Nissan Maxima

128,605 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2007 Nissan Maxima

2007 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn V6 CVT 3.5 SE

2007 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn V6 CVT 3.5 SE

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

128,605KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9996011
  • Stock #: 3284
  • VIN: 1N4BA41EX7C824464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,605 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

