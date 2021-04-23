2007 Nissan Murano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 2 , 5 7 2 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7019888

7019888 Stock #: 2997

2997 VIN: JN8AZ08W67W610323

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 192,572 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire

