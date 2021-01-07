Menu
2007 Nissan Titan

270,000 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

SE

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

270,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6488017
  • Stock #: 2966
  • VIN: 1N6AA07B07N224288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease to own available OAC. Price Includes $400 administration fee.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lynmar Auto Sales Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Air Suspension
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

