2008 Chevrolet Equinox

171,922 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

LS

LS

Location

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

171,922KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8165257
  Stock #: 3114
  VIN: 2CNDL13F986290638
  • Listing ID: 8165257
  • Stock #: 3114
  • VIN: 2CNDL13F986290638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,922 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

