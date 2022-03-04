$7,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Avenger
SE
Location
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
131,595KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8624615
- Stock #: 3157
- VIN: 1B3LC46K88N135957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,595 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3