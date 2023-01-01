Menu
2008 Dodge Dakota

190,706 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2008 Dodge Dakota

2008 Dodge Dakota

2WD Ext Cab SXT

2008 Dodge Dakota

2WD Ext Cab SXT

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,706KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055796
  • Stock #: 3256
  • VIN: 1D7HE32K18S542332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 190,706 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

