2008 Dodge Dakota
2WD Ext Cab SXT
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
190,706KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10055796
- Stock #: 3256
- VIN: 1D7HE32K18S542332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 190,706 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
