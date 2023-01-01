$7,895+ tax & licensing
$7,895
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SE
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
211,074KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10102593
- Stock #: 3290
- VIN: 2D8HN44H48R805840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 211,074 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
