2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

211,074 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

4dr Wgn SE

4dr Wgn SE

Location

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

211,074KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10102593
  • Stock #: 3290
  • VIN: 2D8HN44H48R805840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 211,074 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

