2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

194,170 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

4dr Wgn SE

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

194,170KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9042295
  • Stock #: 3192
  • VIN: 2D8HN44H68R745334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 194,170 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

