2008 Ford F-150

228,704 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

519-491-8210

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

228,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5926725
  • Stock #: 2930
  • VIN: 1FTPW12VX8FB74159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease to own available OAC. Price Includes $400 administration fee.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lynmar Auto Sales Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

