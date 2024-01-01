Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Hyundai Tucson

219,208 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,208KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8JM12B38U878034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,208 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL for sale in Sarnia, ON
2008 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL 219,208 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LTZ for sale in Sarnia, ON
2014 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LTZ 219,447 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT AWD for sale in Sarnia, ON
2008 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT AWD 154,908 KM SOLD

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Tucson