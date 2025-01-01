$6,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS
2008 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,618KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8JM12B98U777208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,618 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4-door Auto w/EyeSight Pkg 237,729 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT RWD 243,694 KM SOLD
2012 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium 107,096 KM SOLD
Email Lynmar Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-491-XXXX(click to show)
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2008 Hyundai Tucson