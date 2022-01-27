Menu
2008 Jeep Liberty

214,000 KM

Details Features

$6,895

+ tax & licensing
$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2008 Jeep Liberty

2008 Jeep Liberty

Sport

2008 Jeep Liberty

Sport

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

214,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8156635
  Stock #: 3111
  VIN: 1J8GN28K18W171486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

