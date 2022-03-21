$5,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
207,306KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8676500
- Stock #: 3158
- VIN: JM1BK32F781180086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,306 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3