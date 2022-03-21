Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

207,306 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Location

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

207,306KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8676500
  • Stock #: 3158
  • VIN: JM1BK32F781180086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,306 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

