2008 Nissan Titan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $13,033 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 2 , 5 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9635791

9635791 Stock #: 22-288A

22-288A VIN: 1N6AA07F88N336504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 212,598 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.