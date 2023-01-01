$13,033+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Nissan Titan
LE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,033
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9635791
- Stock #: 22-288A
- VIN: 1N6AA07F88N336504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for a reliable and capable vehicle to tackle your toughest tasks? Look no further than the 2008 Nissan Titan LE 4x4. This rugged vehicle is equipped with a powerful 5.6-liter V8 engine that delivers 317 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque. It also features a heavy-duty suspension system with four-wheel drive, allowing you to take on the toughest terrain with ease.
The interior of the Titan LE 4x4 is designed with your comfort in mind. It features a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated leather seats, and a 6-speaker audio system.
Safety is also a priority, with the Titan LE 4x4 equipped with an advanced airbag system, anti-lock brakes, and traction control.
Overall, the 2008 Nissan Titan LE 4x4 is a great choice for those looking for a reliable and capable vehicle. With its powerful engine and comfortable interior, you can't go wrong with this vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.