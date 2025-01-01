Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Saturn Sky

63,991 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Saturn Sky

Special Edition

Watch This Vehicle
12683409

2008 Saturn Sky

Special Edition

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 12683409
  2. 12683409
  3. 12683409
  4. 12683409
  5. 12683409
  6. 12683409
  7. 12683409
  8. 12683409
  9. 12683409
  10. 12683409
  11. 12683409
  12. 12683409
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,991KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G8MJ35X18Y130558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8Y130558
  • Mileage 63,991 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali for sale in Sarnia, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali 67,917 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 121,972 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design w/Turbo - Sunroof for sale in Sarnia, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design w/Turbo - Sunroof 9,666 KM $36,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Progressive Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2008 Saturn Sky