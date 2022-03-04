2008 Volkswagen Touareg

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 3 , 8 0 6 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8457945

8457945 Stock #: 3145

3145 VIN: WVGLE67L18D005662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 223,806 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Sun/Moonroof

