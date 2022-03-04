$8,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Volkswagen Touareg
Comfortline
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
223,806KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8457945
- Stock #: 3145
- VIN: WVGLE67L18D005662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,806 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof
